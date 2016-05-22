Bake your chicken four different ways

Get ready to step your chicken game up, thanks to yet another Tasty recipe. Chicken Bake 4-ways showcases pesto, barbecue, bacon and Alfredo sauce in ways that are ridiculously tasty for any mouth. Here are the ingredients and directions:

Pesto Chicken Bake

Ingredients

3-4 chicken breasts

salt and pepper to taste

4-6 Tbsp. basil pesto

1-2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

1-2 cups mozzarella cheese



Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400°F/200°C

2. Place chicken breast in a baking dish. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste.

3. Spread pesto on each chicken breast.

4. Layer tomatoes on top of the chicken.

5. Top with cheese.

6. Bake for 40 minutes.



BBQ Chicken Bake



Ingredients

3-4 chicken breasts

salt and pepper to taste

6-8 Tbsp. BBQ sauce

1/2 onion, sliced



Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400°F/200°C

2. Place chicken breast in a baking dish. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste.

3. Spread BBQ sauce on each chicken breast.

4. Layer onions on top of the chicken

5. Bake for 40 minutes.



Bacon Ranch Chicken Bake



Ingredients

3-4 chicken breasts

salt and pepper to taste

6-8 Tbsp. ranch dressing

6-8 slices bacon

4 oz cheddar cheese



Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400°F/200°C

2. Place chicken breast in a baking dish. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste.

3. Spread 1-2 Tbsp. ranch on each chicken breast.

4. Layer two slices of bacon on top of each chicken breast.

5. Top with cheese.

6. Bake for 40 minutes.



Alfredo Chicken Bake



Ingredients

3-4 chicken breasts

salt and pepper to taste

24 oz - 48 oz alfredo sauce

1 lb broccoli heads

1 cup parmesan cheese



Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400°F/200°C

2. Spread a layer of alfredo sauce on the baking dish. Place chicken breast over sauce. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste.

3. Spread broccoli over pan.

4. Pour remaining alfredo over chicken and broccoli.

5. Top with cheese.

6. Bake for 40 minutes.

