Taco Cup Madness

Small in size but, huge in flavor. Tasty’s crunchy taco cups are perfect as an appetizer or a treat to share with friends. Crunch into flavorful madness with only a few ingredients. Here are the ingredients and directions:

INGREDIENTS

1 pound lean ground beef

1 envelope (3 tablespoons) taco seasoning

6 ounces diced tomatoes

1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

6 large flour tortillas

DIRECTION

1. Preheat oven to 375º F.

2. In a large skillet, brown the ground beef and drain any remaining fat. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Add taco seasoning, tomatoes and green chiles to the ground beef and stir to combine.

4. Cut flour tortillas into a square shape and cut each into 4 smaller equally sized square pieces.

5. Generously coat a standard size muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

6. Line each cup of prepared muffin tin with a tortilla sheet.

7. Add 1.5 tablespoons taco mixture. Top with 1 tablespoon of cheese. Press down and add another layer of tortilla sheet, taco mixture, and a final layer of cheese.

8. Lightly brush the top edges of the tortilla with cooking oil.

9. Bake 18-20 minutes until cups are heated through and edges are golden brown.

10. Enjoy!

