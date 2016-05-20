Hattiesburg celebrates National Bike to Work Day

The City of Hattiesburg celebrated National Bike to Work Day Friday.

"It promotes healthy living," said LaKeylah White, executive director of federal and state programs for the Hattiesburg Metropolitan Planning Organization. "Here in Mississippi, we have one of the highest obesity rates in America, so hopefully, more promotion of bicycling and walking will help us bring our numbers down."

White said the city is working to become more bike-friendly.

"We are putting forth an effort," she said. "We have a bike and pedestrian committee actually who meets on a quarterly basis. We're always thinking of ways to improve our bicycle and pedestrian ways here in Hattiesburg."

According to The League of American Bicyclists, the number of bicycle commuters in the U.S. increased by 62 percent between 2000 and 2013.

"It's a trend, really, toward the younger generation," White said. "More people do use bicycles, so we will see more people using bicycles. I think with the city promoting that, we'll see even more."

