Forecast: Warm and dry weekend on the way!

Good morning and happy Friday everyone!

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Patchy fog is in the forecast for late tonight into early Saturday with lows in the 60s.

Sunny and warm weather returns for the weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

