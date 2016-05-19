Forecast: Rain chances increase tonight.

Good morning everyone!

A warm day is expected across the Pine Belt with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Better shower thunderstorm chances will be late tonight into midday Friday as a front sweeps through the area.

A few of the storms late tonight and into early Friday could be strong and we will monitor the situation.

The good news is that the weekend looks warm and dry!

