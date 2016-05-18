Waynesboro mayor vetoes police chief termination

The Mayor of Waynesboro has vetoed the board of alderman's termination of the city's police chief.

Mayor Richard Johnson said he vetoed the board's decision to remove Kennedy Meaders as acting police chief Tuesday afternoon. Johnson said he was waiting for the meeting minutes to be finalized before vetoing.

Johnson said if he agreed with the the board's decision, Meaders would have been out of a job immediately, but because he planned on vetoing the decision, he said Meaders has continued to do his job as usual.

