Forecast: After a foggy start expect a nice day.

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Dense fog is expected for much of the Pine Belt until around 9 A.M. so please use caution while driving.

After the fog burns off expect a partly cloudy and warm day with a few isolated showers possible with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday looks ok with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will offer the best shot for showers and thunderstorms. We will continue to monitor whether some of the storms may be strong to severe.

The good news is that the weekend is expected to be warm and dry.

