Hattiesburg City Council approves first lease for spray field

The Hattiesburg City Council approved a lease for the first piece of land needed to build land application wastewater spray field.

"We're moving forward, and that's what we want to do," said Kim Bradley, Hattiesburg City Council President. "We want to secure the land and have it obligated by the end of June, so that we're able to move forward with the land app system."

The council approved leasing 16th Section land from the Forrest County School District Tuesday. Bradley said the city will lease the land for $80,000 for 30 years, and the city will pay $40,000 every six months.

He said the city will make an initial $85,000 to secure the lease, but said if the city isn't locked into a lease it can't use if something falls through with the land application system.

"For some reason, if we're not able to secure all the land, and we're not able to move forward with the land app system, and we need to move a different direction, this does not obligate us for the 30 years," Bradley said.

