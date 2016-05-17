Residents voice concerns over Petal annexation plans - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Residents voice concerns over Petal annexation plans

Photo Credit: WDAM Residents voice concerns on Petal annexation plans Photo Credit: WDAM Residents voice concerns on Petal annexation plans
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Now that city officials are moving forward with annexation plans in Petal, residents were able to voice their concerns during a public forum held at the Petal Civic Center.

Many of the attendees were strongly opposed the annexation plans.

“I have no interest in selling my land,” a resident said.

"I have no intent of selling my farm," another resident said.

People were concerned about having to change their way of living.

“We live a country life because that’s what we choose to do,” a resident explained.

Many people were also concerned about their taxes going up.

“You said that it wouldn’t be much difference between taxes and insurance, and that is not correct,” a resident explained.

"My taxes from city limits to outside the city is tripled to what the county taxes are," another resident said.

The question many residents had for city officials was what would residents gain from the annexation.

Mayor Hal Marx still favors the annexation plans and gave an example of a benefit for annexation to the residents that still had their doubts.

“I will say our fire department has a class 5 rating compared to a 7 or 8 in the county,” Marx said. “I do know that our fire department will be able to get anywhere there is a fire within 5 minutes of when that call comes in.”

Marx hopes to continue to clear up any misinformation going around.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly