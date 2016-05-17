Mayor changes MML convention delegates

The Hattiesburg City Council approved the city's Mississippi Municipal League summer convention delegates Tuesday.

Mayor Johnny DuPree changed a resolution he presented Monday that changed who the city was sending as delegates to the conference.

As the mayor, DuPree is the city's voting delegate at the conference. The city also lists a first and second alternate if the voting delegate can't attend. Tuesday approved resolution lists Council President Kim Bradley as the first alternate and Council Vice President Henry Naylor as the second.

"That's the way we've gone down there for the last five or six years," Bradley said.

The approved resolution is a change from Monday's resolution that replaced Bradley with Councilperson Deborah Delgado.

"I actually had a conversation with the mayor last night, and he apologized for not informing me (about) what was going on," Bradley said. "Everything's good. I think we're fine."

DuPree said Tuesday he would not be attending the conference because he will be in Kansas City.

The council approved the resolution 3-0-1. Naylor was absent from the meeting and Delgado abstained from voting.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.