Forecast: Rainy day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning Pine Belt.

Expect showers today so keep an umbrella handy.

Highs should remain in the 70s to around 80.

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorm chances will be better on Wednesday but likely on Thursday and Friday.

Drier air should return by the weekend.

