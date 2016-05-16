ARC hosts special needs prom in Hattiesburg

From the red carpet to the gowns, the ARC’s special prom was a night to remember. It was extra special for Regina Young.

“People are just coming out dressed beautiful in their tuxedos, I never had done this before, and this is my first time ever.”

Young and all of her friends danced the night away.

Melissa Braxton Brought her 12-year-old daughter, but she had to watch from outside.

“Every time I go in she tells me no Mama, I dance which is actually wonderful because no 12-year-old wants their mother hawking over them at the dance floor,” Braxton explained.

Organizers like Elizabeth Winton said it’s important to have events like this to make those with special needs feel special for a night.

“We really needed this event as the Hattiesburg community, for them to feel that Hattiesburg loves them,” Winton added.

The love was definitely shown, and it helped made their prom night picture perfect.

