Hattiesburg may change MML convention delegates

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree has proposed changing the city's Mississippi Municipal League summer convention delegates.

As the mayor, DuPree is the city's voting delegate at the conference. The city also lists a first and second alternate if the voting delegate can't attend. Council President Kim Bradley said he's been the first alternate since he became president 10 years ago, but this year, the mayor proposed Ward 2 Councilperson Deborah Delgado as first alternate.

"I don't know what it's about, the reason," Bradley said. "I don't know if the mayor's not planning on attending or is going to miss part of it, and he doesn't want me voting? I don't know the answer."

Councilperson Mary Dryden said, "I totally disagree with alternate one, and I will not even consider approving someone who attempted to manipulate people in our greater community through misinformation. I can't approve that at all."

Mayor DuPree was at Monday's meeting, but left before the delegates were discussed. Bradley said he hopes DuPree is at Tuesday's meeting so the council can have its questions answered before voting.

"Before we vote, we'll get an opportunity to hear from the mayor as to why he's making the this change or suggesting this change because we do not have to adopt it," Bradley said. "We don't."

