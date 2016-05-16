Forecast: Rain chances on the increase this week.

Good Monday morning!

Looks like a mostly cloudy day with may a few drops of rain with highs in the lower 80s.

The rest of the week is looking on the wet side as we will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

By the weekend it appears things will be much drier.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather