Forecast: Very nice weekend expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning and happy Friday everyone!

Today looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Clear and much cooler and less humid tonight with lows in the 50s.

Sunny weather is forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be dry as well with highs in the 80s.

Rain chances return next week!

