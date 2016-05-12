Widow of fallen Hattiesburg officer wants killer to remain in ja - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Widow of fallen Hattiesburg officer wants killer to remain in jail

It has been 43 years since Hattiesburg Police Officer David Anthony was shot and killed after responding to a bank robbery.

Anthony’s Widow, Nell Anthony Cooley, said although many years have gone by, some days seem like yesterday.

“It doesn’t ever get okay. With God’s help you just go day by day,” Cooley said.

Donald Smith was the triggerman, and every couple of years he goes before the parole board to see if he will be granted parole.

Cooley and her family said they make that agonizing trip every few years to meet with the parole board to make sure that Smith remains in jail.

“We object, it’s been a long time that we’ve had to live with it. He did something, and I just hope that he’s made peace with God,” Cooley added.

As the community remembers Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate a year later, Cooley said both families have a huge battle ahead.

“Time helps, but it doesn’t ever heal,” Cooley said. 

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

