Hattiesburg recognizes Salvation Army

The city of Hattiesburg is acknowledging the work of the Salvation Army.

Mayor Johnny DuPree declared May 16-20 as Salvation Army week for the city in a proclamation ceremony Thursday.

"It's the right thing to do, first of all," he said. "The many years and years that this army has been doing the same thing: consistently helping those who are downtrodden, consistently bringing (in) those who are are outside of or don't know the Lord."

Lt. Stacey Connelly said it is important to have the support of the city she serves.

"We've been here in the Hattiesburg area and the Pine Belt since 1907, so we're approaching 100 years here," she said. "The Salvation Army worldwide organization has been around for 150 years, so it's an honor to be recognized by the mayor and the city."

Connelly said the Salvation Army is holding a food drive on Saturday in conjunction with the postal service, and a golf tournament to benefit The Boys and Girls Club on Monday, June 20.

Connelly said if you'd like to support the Salvation Army, you can call 601-544-3684.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.