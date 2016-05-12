Forecast: After a foggy start expect a rather warm day.

Good morning Pine Belt!

It's looks like another warm day today with highs in the upper 80s with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

A weak cold front will move through the area tonight and we could see a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes with lows in the 60s.

Mainly sunny skies are forecast Friday into Saturday with perhaps a few extra clouds on Sunday but no rain is expected with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

