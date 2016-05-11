Two arrested for meth possession in Wayne County

A traffic stop landed two people in jail in Wayne County Wednesday

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Jamie Stoker was driving a car with no tag on Winchester Road, and when deputies pulled him over, they found him meth inside of his car.

Stoker is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Meanwhile, authorities said Timothy Hendren was stopped on Strenghtford Myrick Road in Wayne County for having improper equipment.

After pulling him over, deputies found meth inside of his truck.

Both suspects face felony drug charges.

