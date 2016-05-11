Tour the Hurricane Hunter aircraft - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Tour the Hurricane Hunter aircraft

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Connect
Photo credit: NWS Mobile Photo credit: NWS Mobile
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

Have you ever wanted to tour the Hurricane Hunter aircraft and interact with the crews? Well here is your chance!

You will have the chance to climb inside and tour an USAF WC-130 and a NOAA G-IV aircraft and see how the crews and meteorologist on board gather information to relay to the National Hurricane Center.

You will have two opportunities to tour these aircraft.

The first will be in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 18, from 2:30-5 p.m. at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.  It is located on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.

The second will be in Mobile on Thursday, May 19, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Brookley Field (Mobile Downtown Airport). It is located on the shore of Mobile Bay at 2495 Michigan Avenue.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:37:30 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>

  • Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:48:19 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

  • Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:38:38 GMT
    Broadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.eduBroadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.edu
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly