Have you ever wanted to tour the Hurricane Hunter aircraft and interact with the crews? Well here is your chance!

You will have the chance to climb inside and tour an USAF WC-130 and a NOAA G-IV aircraft and see how the crews and meteorologist on board gather information to relay to the National Hurricane Center.

You will have two opportunities to tour these aircraft.

The first will be in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 18, from 2:30-5 p.m. at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. It is located on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.

The second will be in Mobile on Thursday, May 19, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Brookley Field (Mobile Downtown Airport). It is located on the shore of Mobile Bay at 2495 Michigan Avenue.

