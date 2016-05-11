Forecast: The warm weather continues!

Good morning everyone!

Yet another very warm day is expected in the area with only a slim chance for seeing as shower or thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon.

Highs today will again be in the upper 90s.

20% chance for seeing a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs again in the upper 80s.

The weekend look warm and dry during the day with highs in the 80s but nice and pleasant at night with lows in the upper 50s possible!!.

