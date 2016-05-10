St. Fabian Catholic Church planning new church, school in Lamar County

St. Fabian Catholic Church has submitted a master plan to Lamar County to build a new church and school along Highway 589.

The Lamar County Planning Commission unanimously approved the church's master plan, which includes a church, parish hall, school and baseball, football and soccer fields.

Bill Holland, a member of St. Fabian, said the project will be built in phases.

"Phase one is parish hall and (bible study) classrooms," he said. "Phase two is the sanctuary. Phase three probably going to be sports fields and/or rectory, and phase four would probably be the school."

Holland said the first phase of the project will cost around $6 million, but said there is not a construction start date yet.

"We have the money to start prepping the site, get our drainage in and alleviate those problems," he said. "Not sure when we'll start construction on phase one of buildings, but sometime in the near future."

The plan now heads to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors for final approval or denial.

