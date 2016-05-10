Governor signs bill to defund Planned Parenthood - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Governor signs bill to defund Planned Parenthood

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

Governor Phil Bryant signed a Mississippi Senate bill that stops state funding to Planned Parenthood into law

Bryant signed Senate Bill 2238, which was written by Sen. Joey Fillingane, Tuesday, saying on Twitter "Happy to sign Senate Bill 2238. Taxpayer dollars should not fund abortions."

Currently, the only Planned Parenthood clinic in Mississippi is in Hattiesburg, and it does not perform abortions. Fillingane said even though the Mississippi's clinic doesn't offer abortions, any monetary support the state gives would still be supporting abortions.

