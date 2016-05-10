Why are severe storms less common in May? - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Why are severe storms less common in May?

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Have you wondered why severe weather season calms down around May in the Pine Belt, just as it ramps up in the Great Plains?

During the spring months, if the Plains have severe weather, Mississippi will usually be impacted the next day. This changes during the month of May, and it is all caused by the jet stream!

The jet stream migrates north & south during the year as we warm up & cool down.

In the spring months (February, March and April), the jet stream is located across the southern U.S. This causes storm systems to track across the southern Plains and into the southeast.

Typical locations of Polar Jet Stream throughout summer and winter

Photo Credit: UCAR/ MetEd / COMET Program

Things change around May as the southern and central parts of the U.S. begin to warm up. Cold air to the North begins to moderate and retreat northward. As a result, the jet stream to migrates northward into the northern U.S. This causes storm systems to track from the Central Plains though the Ohio Valley and across the Great Lakes.

The jet stream then begins to move southward once again during the fall months. This is why we have a secondary severe weather season in the Southeastern U.S.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:37:30 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>

  • Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:48:19 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

  • Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:38:38 GMT
    Broadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.eduBroadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.edu
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly