Forecast: Very warm day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning!

Expect very warm day with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny and very warm again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and a 90 can't be ruled out!

40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday then drier air moves in the for the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather