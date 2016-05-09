Forecast: A cloudy Monday is expected.

Good Monday morning everyone!

After a beautiful weekend it appears the weather today will be rather cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60s.

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

We may see a few thunderstorms on Thursday before warm and dry weather returns for the weekend.

