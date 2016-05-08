VIDEO: Mother's Day Cream Cheese Filled Banana Bread Muffins

Mother's day is here and we have the perfect Tasty dessert recipe for you, Cream Cheese Filled Banana Bread Muffins. Watch this 46 second video of brown sugar, eggs and bananas come together to make something that is sweeter than sweet. Here are the ingredients and instructions:

Ingredients:



Bread

1 large egg, beaten 1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened 1/4 cup sour cream (Greek yogurt may be substituted)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ripe bananas

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder



Cream Cheese Filling

1 large egg

4 ounces softened cream cheese (1/2 block)

1/4 cup granulated sugar 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour





Instructions:



1. Preheat oven to 350F (180C)



2. To prepare the bread, combine egg, sugars, butter, sour cream and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together. Add the bananas and mash together.



3. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda and mix lightly to combine. Set aside.



4. To prepare the cream cheese filling, mix egg, cream cheese, sugar, and flour in a small bowl.



5. To assemble the muffins, spoon a layer of bread batter into a greased muffin tin. Then spoon a layer of cream cheese filling, then top off with another layer of bread batter.



6. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Baking times may vary. Muffins are done when a tooth pick inserted in the center comes out clean.



7. Allow muffins to cool for 15 mins.



8. Enjoy!

