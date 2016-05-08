Lowest gas prices across Southern Mississippi

According to GasBuddy.com, here are the lowest gas prices in Collins, Columbia, Ellisville, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Lumberton, McComb, Oak Grove, Petal, Purvis, Waynesboro, Wiggins areas:

$1.83 Murphy USA 1047 Frontage Rd & US-49 S Wiggins May 8, 2:06 PM

$1.87 Kangaroo 1911 S Azeala Rd near Inda Rd E Wiggins May 8, 2:09 PM

$1.87 Murphy USA 955 US-98 Byp near Sumrall Rd Columbia May 7, 4:27 PM

$1.89 Exxon 3705 MS-15 N & Bush Dairy Rd Laurel May 8, 3:40 PM

$1.89 Shell 626 US-98 E & MS-13 Columbia May 7, 5:57 PM

$1.89 Kangaroo 519 US-98 Byp & Lumberton Rd Columbia May 7, 5:57 PM

$1.89 Chevron1475 US-98 E & MS-198 Columbia May 7, 4:25 PM

$1.90 M J Discount 1014 S Main St near Dawson Cut Off Petal May 8, 3:39 PM

$1.90 Chevron 907 S Main St & Carterville Rd Petal May 8, 3:39 PM

$1.90 Shell 2515 Ellisville Blvd & I-59 Laurel May 8, 7:24 AM

