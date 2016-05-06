Petal officials announce plans to expand city - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Petal officials announce plans to expand city

Photo Credit: WDAM City leaders announce plans to expand city limits. Photo Credit: WDAM City leaders announce plans to expand city limits.
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

The city announced plans to expand its city limits Friday.

The Board of Alderman unanimously passed an ordinance to annex six new areas into the city.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx said growth was a huge factor in deciding on what areas to annex.

The areas they plan to annex include Evelyn Gandy Parkway to Interstate 59, Highway 11 North of the present city limits, Area East of Highway 42 to the Perry County Line, and an area off Trussel Road and Sunrise road, just south of the city limits. 

“The factors that we’re looking at are areas of growth, which direction is the city growing,” Marx said.

Marx said the new plan would add about nine square miles and approximately 710 new residents to the city of Petal.

Mayor Marx said he is aware that new residents may be concerned about a tax increase.

“With our fire rating having just dropped to a level Five, they’re fire insurance will go down. They’ll have better fire and police protection. Their insurance rates will go down, that’ll offset a lot of those tax numbers they worry about,” Marx said. 

Marx explained how this new proposal will benefit residents who are moving from the county into the city.

“You get a lot of other services you just don’t’ get when you’re not part of a city, You get police protection. You get Fire protection; you get zoning which is going to protect your property,” Marx said. 

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly