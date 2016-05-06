Forecast: A sunny weekend is expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning and happy Friday everyone!

It is going to be a very nice day in the Pine Belt with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

