Officials warn of ATV dangers

The warmer temperatures mean many people will be riding four wheelers, but officials said the fun can pose many dangers.

Wayne County Sheriff, Jody Ashley said this is the time of year when many ATV accidents occur, and their biggest concern is people riding them on paved roads.

“I’ve stopped several people since I’ve been sheriff, jumping the right of way, coming across the highway,” Ashley explained.

Sheriff Ashley is warning drivers that the sheriff offers will issue citations to anyone caught in the act.

He said safety should always be a priority when operating an ATV, and one of the best ways to prevent serious injuries is to always wear some type of protective gear.,”

“When you buy them from the dealership, they urge you to wear a helmet,” Sheriff Ashley explained.

Protective gear also includes, long sleeves, gloves, and goggles.

Sheriff Ashley said children under 16 should not be allowed to drive an ATV, and it’s never safe to ride as a passenger.

