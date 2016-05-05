MDOT urges Cinco de Mayo drivers to stay sober

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging Cinco de Mayo drivers to stay sober on the roads.

According to MDOT,116 Mississippians were killed in drunk driving crashes during the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend in 2014, and half of the drivers involved in those crashes had blood alcohol levels more than twice the legal limit.

"MDOT stresses the most important part of your plans should be designating a sober driver before going out," the department said in a news release. "The 'play it by ear' approach when deciding a sober ride home is a recipe for disaster and is the underlying cause of many drunk driving situations."

MDOT said it is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies across the state "to address the increasing concern of drunk driving on Cinco de Mayo."

