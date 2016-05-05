Forecast: A breezy and sunny day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning everyone!

A very nice day is expected in the Pine belt with sunny skies and a tad breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clear and rather chilly tonight with lows in the 40s to around 50.

Sunny and nice on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks sunny and much warmer with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

