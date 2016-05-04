Hattiesburg adopts new litter ordinance

The Hattiesburg City Council adopted a new litter ordinance to try to get citizens more involved in keeping the city clean.

"We're trying to get the public to buy in that this is where we live," said Kim Bradley, Hattiesburg city council president. "Let's not throw litter in our bed or in our home. You don't have it scattered in you house. Why don't we treat our city the same way we treat our own property? It's to get people involved."

Bradley said the amendments come after a Hattiesburg resident used Gulfport's online litter violation reports as an example of community involvement.

"It's very public driven because through the website, there are forms that you can fill out if you see someone littering," he said.

He said having citizens actively involved in litter pick up and prevention is the only way to continuously keep the city clean

"We have ordinances, and you can say all day long we got the laws," Bradley said. "But unless people are willing to adhere to the laws, people are willing to hold people accountable, they don't do any good because we only have so many code enforcement officers."

