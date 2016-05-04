Forecast: Sunshine returns to the Pine Belt!

Good morning everyone!

A very nice day is expected in the Pine Belt with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Another strong cold front will move through the Pine Belt later tonight and that will result in breezy and even cooler weather on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

There is a possibility that some of the area may see temps in the 40s by Friday morning!

The weekend looks great with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

