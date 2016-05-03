Forecast: Sunny weather returns to the Pine Belt Wednesday.

Good morning everyone!

Although we expect most of the day to be cloudy we should see little if any rain after this morning.

Skies may actually try to clear later in the day with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday through Sunday promises to very nice with sunny skies and lows in the 50s! Highs will generally be in the upper 70s for the next few days and in the 80s for the weekend.

