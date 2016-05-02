Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today as a cold front heads our way.

Showers may linger into tonight and into early Tuesday but the good news is that the Wed through the weekend time period looks sunny and dry.

We could see lows in the 50s during that same period!

