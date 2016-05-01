Eat your dinner 130 feet in the air

Imagine if your friend invited you to dinner – but, not to a restaurant.

What if you found yourself hoisted 130 feet in the air with your table, chair and waiter just for pleasure?

That’s right, “Dinner in the sky” is a 130 foot high thrill made to transform eating into a true unforgettable experience.

The sky acts as your floor, leaving your feet dangling in the air along with your nerves.

To learn more and plan dinner reservations at dinner in the sky, visit their website here.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.