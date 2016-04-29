Urban Youth Corps Program coming to Laurel

This is a press release from the city of Laurel.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Laurel recently announced that Laurel will provide job opportunities in transportation-related settings to individuals between the ages of 16 and 25 as part of the 2016 Urban Youth Corps Program.

Eligible cities are awarded $35,000.00 in Federal Highway Administration funds for their Urban Youth Corps Program, which provides participants with on-the-job training, work experience and basic life skills

“We’re excited about this opportunity for our youth,” said Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “This experience will not only provide employment and training, but also introduce youth to transportation-related work. The intent behind this program is to educate the next generation about the transportation industry, MDOT, and the many careers available in this industry.”

“The Urban Youth Corps Program provides jobs and on-site training for our youth,” said Mayor Johnny Magee. “It’s a good day anytime we can put someone to work.”

Laurel has selected roadside revitalization along Interstate 59 through the City for this year’s Urban Youth Corps Program. Participants will clear underbrush along the fence line adjacent to I-59 from Exit 97/Chantilly to Exit 93/South Laurel on both north- and southbound lanes. In addition, Youth Corps workers will clear the underbrush in the cloverleafs at Exit 95A/16th Avenue and Exit 97/Chantilly, preserving the existing trees.

Individuals wishing to learn more about the City of Laurel’s 2016 Urban Youth Corps Program should contact Mr. Elvin Ulmer, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, phone number 601-428-6452 or e-mail elvinulmer@laurelms.com.

