Urban Youth Corps Program coming to Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Urban Youth Corps Program coming to Laurel

Photo Credit: MDOT Photo Credit: MDOT
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

This is a press release from the city of Laurel.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Laurel recently announced that Laurel will provide job opportunities in transportation-related settings to individuals between the ages of 16 and 25 as part of the 2016 Urban Youth Corps Program.

Eligible cities are awarded $35,000.00 in Federal Highway Administration funds for their Urban Youth Corps Program, which provides participants with on-the-job training, work experience and basic life skills

“We’re excited about this opportunity for our youth,” said Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King.  “This experience will not only provide employment and training, but also introduce youth to transportation-related work.  The intent behind this program is to educate the next generation about the transportation industry, MDOT, and the many careers available in this industry.”

“The Urban Youth Corps Program provides jobs and on-site training for our youth,” said Mayor Johnny Magee.  “It’s a good day anytime we can put someone to work.”

Laurel has selected roadside revitalization along Interstate 59 through the City for this year’s Urban Youth Corps Program.  Participants will clear underbrush along the fence line adjacent to I-59 from Exit 97/Chantilly to Exit 93/South Laurel on both north- and southbound lanes.  In addition, Youth Corps workers will clear the underbrush in the cloverleafs at Exit 95A/16th Avenue and Exit 97/Chantilly, preserving the existing trees.

Individuals wishing to learn more about the City of Laurel’s 2016 Urban Youth Corps Program should contact Mr. Elvin Ulmer, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, phone number 601-428-6452 or e-mail elvinulmer@laurelms.com. 

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly