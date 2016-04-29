School official reminds students about prom safety

Prom season is in full swing across the Pine Belt, and while it is a fun time for students, it can quickly turn tragic with one bad decision.

Tierra Gallaspy is a junior at Northeast Jones High School, and she is excited about attending prom for the first time.

“I’m ready to just dress up. I’m really a dress-up person. I think it’s going to be fun,” Gallapsy said.

Gallapsy said she is also aware of all the dangers she could face on prom night.

“Everyone should just be safe after prom because a lot of people do like different things like drinking and driving, and texting on your phone,” Gallapsy said.

All those dangers are a big concern for Northeast Jones Principal Cooper Pope.

“Prom night’s tough for me because of all the possibilities and because of things that can happen,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the school will have a reenactment two days before prom to show students the real-life consequences of bad decision-making.

“It’s just a dangerous time. Kids that age think they’re 10 feet tall and bullet proof,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.