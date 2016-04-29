Former Jefferson Middle School cafeteria manager arrested for embezzlement

Mississippi State Auditor special agents arrested the former cafeteria manager of a Columbia School District middle school.

According to the State Auditor's office, Marquette Magee is accused of embezzlement – fraud in public office and for alteration of records.

“According to the evidence, Mr. Magee betrayed the students of Jefferson Middle School,” State Auditor Stacey Pickering said. “Our office will work to recover these funds as quickly as possible on behalf of the students and the school district.”

According to a news release from the state auditor, Magee embezzled $2,298.16 from the Jefferson Middle School Cafeteria between Aug. 1, 2014 and Oct. 14, 2014.

"He accomplished this by creating false documents to show a different amount of money than what was actually collected at the Jefferson Middle School Cafeteria," the release states. "He then submitted the altered documents with the money to Columbia School District Central Office. Discrepancies of monies collected between Magee’s paperwork and the Lunchbox Computer program were discovered during an audit of the amounts."

Magee resigned from his position on Oct. 13, 2014.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.