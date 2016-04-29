Forecast: Warm and humid weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Good morning and happy Friday everyone!

A warm and humid day is expected in the Pine Belt with few if any showers are thunderstorms although an isolated one can not be ruled out.

Highs today are expected to reach the upper 80s in many locations.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move back into the area late Saturday into Sunday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe so please keep up with the weather over the weekend.

