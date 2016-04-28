Students punished for senior prank at Stringer Attendance Center

It is senior year, and many students are participating in senior pranks, including students across the Pine Belt.

During a prank at Laurel High School, students ran out of class with a radio and the hallway was transformed into a dance floor.

At Stringer Attendance Center, several students, including Leigh Buckley’s daughter, took part in a prank.

“27 students pulled a prank of going into the school after hours and placing balloons and also cups that spell out 2016,” Buckley said.

While it sounds like harmless fun, Superintendent Warren Woodrow said the prank could have gone terribly wrong.

“I was concerned that children entered our building after hours and possibly they could’ve accidentally been hurt,” Woodrow said.

As a result of the prank, students who participated were handed down a pretty stiff punishment.

“Their driving privileges were taken away, they have I.S.S until the end of the school year, and they’re not allowed any senior functions whether it’s a banquet, not being able to play in athletics,” Buckley said.

Buckley said the punishment does not fit the crime.

“Some of the parents knew what they were doing. It was for school spirit, not do any harm,” Buckley said.

