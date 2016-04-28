Forecast: Warm with scattered thunderstorms today.

Good morning!

After a cloudy start expect partly cloudy skies later today with scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and rather humid tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.3

Warm and humid on Friday with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

A system may bring some strong storms to the area Saturday night into early Sunday and we will continue to monitor that situation.

