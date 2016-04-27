Louin man remembers deadly tornado five years later

Wednesday marked the five-year-anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state of Mississippi killing more than a dozen people.

Billy Grayson lost his home in the town of Louin, but he has since rebuilt his home.

Grayson said it was a frightening experience as the twisters destroyed his home and most of their belongings.

“I seen power poles down and I see my horses running and my barn was gone and trees down and I mean this all happened just in seconds,” Grayson said.

Grayson said it took them nearly eight months to rebuild his home.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

