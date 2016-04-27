Domestic violence suspect back behind bars

Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department. Justin Dearmon, 25, was arrested and charged Tuesday night for domestic violence after he allegedly attacked his mother.

A domestic violence suspect is back behind bars in Wayne County.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said Justin Dearmon, 25, was arrested Tuesday night after his mother called 911.

According to authorities, the mother said she was arguing with Dearmon when he started beating her.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and said the mother complained of back pain, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Dearmon is charged with felony domestic violence since this is his third offense. Ashley said more charges could be filed at a later date.

