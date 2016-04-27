Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms are possible today.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area today with a few possibly strong to severe ones.

Highs are expected to be in the 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening hours with lows in the 60s.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

