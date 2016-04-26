Forecast: After a foggy start expect another warm day.

Another very nice day is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs in the mid 80s with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible.

Becoming cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Warm again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

Looking ahead into the weekend Sunday may feature numerous thunderstorms and some may be severe. We will keep you posted!

