High-level drug dealer arrested in Laurel

A high-level drug dealer in Laurel is behind bars.

According to the Laurel Police Department, Arthur Miller was arrested for selling cocaine.

Authorities said Miller was arrested on March 3, for selling cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said as soon as he got out of jail, he began selling drugs again.

Miller’s bond will be revoked, and he has a revocation hearing Wednesday, officials said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.