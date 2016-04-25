2 Wayne County men arrested on drug charges

Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department. Rocky Hipp was arrested on Wayne Street Monday evening for felony possession of cocaine.

Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department. Lonnie Morris was arrested and charged for possession of several drugs after a citizen complaint prompted a 'Knock and Talk' stop in Wayne County on Monday.

Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department. Deputies seized $2,200 in cash, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana at Hipp's home Monday.

A pair of Wayne County men face drug charges after separate incidents Monday.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said Lonnie Morris, 55, was arrested at his home on Sugarhill Road after community complaints prompted a 'Knock and Talk' visit.

Ashley said Morris consented to a search of his home where officials found $2,200 in cash, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Morris was charged with misdemeanors for each drug possession and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A separate drug arrest was made around 5:00 Monday night. Deputies reported Rocky Hipp was pulled over for an improper turn on Wayne Street, and during a search of his vehicle they found half a gram of cocaine.

Hipp was charged with felony cocaine possession.

Both men are housed in the Wayne County Jail awaiting their initial appearances.

